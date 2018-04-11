If you asked me why I gravitated to startups rather than work in a large company I would have answered at various times: “I want to be my own boss.” “I love risk.” “I want flexible work hours.” “I want to work on tough problems that matter.” “I have a vision and want to see it through.” “I saw a better opportunity and grabbed it. …”
It never crossed my mind that I gravitated to startups because I thought more of my abilities than the value a large company would put on them. At least not consciously. But that’s the conclusion of a provocative research paper, Asymmetric Information and Entrepreneurship, that explains a new theory of why some people choose to be entrepreneurs. The authors’ conclusion — Entrepreneurs think they are better than their resumes show and realize they can make more money by going it alone. And in most cases, they are right.
I’ll summarize the paper’s conclusions, then share a few thoughts about what they might mean – for companies, entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial education. (By the way, as you read the conclusions keep in mind the authors are not talking just about high-tech entrepreneurs. They are talking about everyone who chooses to be self-employed – from a corner food vendor without a high school diploma to a high-tech founder with a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford.)
The authors’ research came from following 12,686 people over 30+ years. They found:
- Signaling. When you look for a job you “signal” your ability to employers via a resume with a list of your educational qualifications and work history. Signaling is a fancy academic term to describe how one party (in this case someone who wants a job) credibly conveys information to another party (a potential employer).
- Capable. People choose to be entrepreneurs when they feel that they are more capable than what employers can tell from their resume or an interview. So, entrepreneurs start ventures because they can’t signal their worth to potential employers.
- Better Pay. Overall, when people choose entrepreneurship they earn 7% more than they would have in a corporate job. That’s because in companies pay is usually set by observable signals (your education and experience/work history).
- Less Predictable Pay. But the downside of being an entrepreneur is that as a group their pay is more variable – some make less than if they worked at a company, some much more.
- Smarter. Entrepreneurs score higher on cognitive ability tests than their educational credentials would predict. And their cognitive ability is higher than those with the same educational and work credentials who choose to work in a company.
- Immigrants and Funding. Signaling (or the lack of it) may explain why some groups such as immigrants, with less credible signals to existing companies (unknown schools, no license to practice, unverifiable job history, etc.) tend to gravitate toward entrepreneurship. And why funding from families and friends is a dominant source of financing for early-stage ventures (because friends and family know an entrepreneur’s ability better than any resume can convey).
- Entrepreneurs defer getting more formal education because they correctly expect their productivity will be higher than the market can infer from just their educational qualifications. (There are no signals for entrepreneurial skills.)
Lemons Versus Cherries. The most provocative conclusion in the paper is that asymmetric information about ability leads existing companies to employ only “lemons,” relatively unproductive workers. The talented and more productive choose entrepreneurship. (Asymmetric Information is when one party has more or better information than the other.) In this case the entrepreneurs know something potential employers don’t – that nowhere on their resume does it show resiliency, curiosity, agility, resourcefulness, pattern recognition, tenacity and having a passion for products.
This implication, that entrepreneurs are, in fact, “cherries” contrasts with a large body of literature in social science, which says that the entrepreneurs are the “lemons”— those who cannot find, cannot hold, or cannot stand “real jobs.”
So, what to make of all this?
If the authors are right, the way we signal ability (resumes listing education and work history) is not only a poor predictor of success, but has implications for existing companies, startups, education, and public policy that require further thought and research.
Companies: In the 20thcentury when companies competed with peers with the same business model, they wanted employees to help them execute current business models (whether it was working on an assembly line or writing code supporting or extending current products). There was little loss when they missed hiring employees who had entrepreneurial skills. However, in the 21stcentury companies face continuous disruption; now they’re looking for employees to help them act entrepreneurial. Yet their recruiting and interviewing processes – which define signals they look for – are still focused on execution not entrepreneurial skills.
Surprisingly, the company that best epitomized this was not some old-line manufacturing company but Google. When Marissa Mayer ran products at Google the New York Times described her hiring process, “More often than not, she relies on charts, graphs and quantitative analysis as a foundation for a decision, particularly when it comes to evaluating people…At a recent personnel meeting, she homes in on grade-point averages and SAT scores to narrow a list of candidates, many having graduated from Ivy League schools, …One candidate got a C in macroeconomics. “That’s troubling to me,” Ms. Mayer says. “Good students are good at all things.”
Really. What a perfect example of adverse signaling. No wonder the most successful Google products, other than search, have been acquisitions of startups not internal products: YouTube, Android, DoubleClick, Keyhole (Google Maps), Waze were started and run by entrepreneurs. The type of people Google and Marissa Mayer wouldn’t and didn’t hire started the companies they bought.
Entrepreneurship. When I shared the paper withTina Seelig at Stanford she asked, “If schools provided better ways to signal someone’s potential to employers, will this lead to less entrepreneurship?” Interesting question.
Imagine if in a perfect world corporate recruiters found a way to identify the next Steve Jobs, Elon Musks, or Larry Ellisons. Would the existing corporate processes, procedures and business models crush their innovative talents, or would they steer the large companies into a new renaissance?
The Economic Environment. So, how much of signaling (hiring only by resume qualifications) is influenced by the economic environment? One could assume that in a period of low unemployment, it will be easier to get a traditional job, which would lead to fewer startups and explain why great companies are often founded during a downturn. Those who can’t get a traditional job start their own venture. Yet other public policies come into play. Between the late 1930s and the 1970s the U.S. tax rate for individuals making over $100,000 was 70% and 90% (taxes on capital gains fluctuated between 20% and 25%.) Venture capital flourished when the tax rates plummeted in the late 1970s. Was entrepreneurship stifled by high personal income taxes? And did it flourish only when entrepreneurs saw the opportunity to make a lot more money on their own?
Leaving a Company. Some new ventures are started by people who leave big companies to strike out on their own – meaning they weren’t trying to find employment in a corporation, they were trying to get away from it. While starting your own company may look attractive from inside a company, the stark reality of risking one’s livelihood, financial stability, family, etc., is a tough bar to cross. What motivates these people to leave the relative comfort of a steady corporate income and strike out on their own? Is it the same reason – their company doesn’t value their skills for innovation and is just measuring them on execution? Or something else?
Entrepreneurial Education. Is entrepreneurship for everyone? Should we expect that we can teach entrepreneurship as a mandatory class? Or is it calling? Increasing the number of new ventures will only generate aggregate wealth if those who start firms are truly more productive as entrepreneurs.
Lessons Learned
- Entrepreneurs start their own companies because existing companies don’t value the skills that don’t fit on a resume
- The most talented people choose entrepreneurship (Lemons versus Cherries)
- Read the paper and let me know what you think
Filed under: Corporate Innovation, Family/Career/Culture |
We know that test scores / grades are the major signaling tools for Lemons.
What are the signaling variables for cherries ? How can we understand them? I strongly believe today’s education test do not measure their skills. Do you think that there is a better way to pick cherries? 😊
LikeLike
“It never crossed my mind that I gravitated to startups because I thought more of my abilities than the value a large company would put on them.”
Well, God bless your pointed head, Steve…all I can guess from looking at your abbreviated bio is that you did not spend much time at a large, enterprise-scale company. Dilbert has covered this rich topic — insofar as the “death to innovation” mindsets in such places — far better than anyone.
A long way of saying that this was a very conscious motivation in my particular case, and I can only hope many others…!
LikeLike
Steve, this is the best piece ever about clarifying this issue. More is less. Just Brilliant.
LikeLike
(1) From what I saw of hiring at Google, the qualification they wanted was C++ coding and nothing else.
(2) A Ph.D. in computer science is not the best qualification for an information technology startup. Applied math is better!
(3) People in technical fields over 35 need to consider a startup because of severe age discrimination at big companies.
(4) At most organizations, higher qualifications do NOT increase the chances of a job offer. Instead, people are looking for subservient, obedient, dependent, fungible subordinates.
(5) Of COURSE large companies are not innovative: Their employees are to do the assigned, routine work from existing operations. Starting something new is not such work. Starting something new is risky, and big companies just want the assigned, routine work done cheaply and reliably, low risk. Besides, anything else is a threat to the careers of everyone else in the company. Besides, an internal innovation is opex and an acquisition is capex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Entrepreneurship is an attitude. A state of mind that distinguishes the “business model” of these people. It is only possible to favor the individual discovery of this propensity. Thanks for the post, a continuous stimulus to reflection.
LikeLike
Thanks for this piece. A very encouraging article particularly for those planning to start their own companies.
LikeLike
This rings true in my case. In spite of great education, I left corporate American after creating a $1BN unicorn within AT&T. I got a $10K bonus that year, which was in the middle of the “acceptable” range.
With gratitude,
Dave Linhardt Founder & CEO InsightStudios.co
LikeLike
Entrepreneurship was originally defined by Schumpeter as an economic phenomenon. That seems to me still the right way to think about it. If someone offers an innovation (“new combination”) that breaks an economic cycle, they are an entrepreneur because that’s the one way to keep capitalism fresh and growing. Everything else (including attitude, personality, and start-up culture) is noise. If an engineer joins Google and works on autonomous self-driving, they are every bit as entrepreneurial as someone who starts a company to develop autonomous self-driving. And, the Google employee likely will have a much greater impact because she is already embedded in a powerful, creative community. As long as we conflate entrepreneurship with starting a company, and try to assign some kind of special personality traits to entrepreneurs, we come to all the wrong conclusions. Scott Shane is especially good on this; see https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11187-009-9215-5.
LikeLike
Entrepreneurship is not only about what you are doing but in what circumstances are you doing that. That shows your character. As an employee of Google, I will never have the limitations of money, less resources, being on your own. I would say that an entrepreneur working on self driving in his own company is a real entrepreneur and how I define an entrepreneur is being skillful, resourceful, visionary, measured risk taking abilities, and more. The degree of all these is traits is much higher in core entrepreneurship than a big company employee because he doesn’t have very less resources at disposal, he has help from other departments, he doesn’t have full independence mostly on the project, and he won’t necessarily have very severe implications of failing. Entrepreneur has to manage everything in a very balanced way and ensure success for his survival. And he pushed himself to these circumstances, so his belief in himself is much higher than a big company employee.
LikeLike
the post is flattering for entrepreneurs, but I think it missed the point that when you are inserted into a large organization your value is 1+1= 3 so even if you are a genius “2”, but you do not cope with the organization, you are still delivering less than a simple “1”….
LikeLike
Is it the dominant trend for entrepreneurs to start a company in spite of getting a job at a larger Corporation, or do more entrepreneurs Branch off on their own after being at a large corporation?
LikeLike
Great write up, Steve. I think this article misses one point, which is that companies can’t accommodate many entrepreneur type individuals. People are primarily hired for implementation roles, so there’s simply not infrastructure to support too many idea people at any given company.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very inspiring Steve. Thank you.
LikeLike
Steve, have you never before noticed that entrepreneurs are generalists, that our school system creates specialists, and that the corporate jobs expect people to do one?
Try testing your incoming entrepreneurs with lunarmobiscuit.com/skills to see whose skills are still spiky and whose are round.
LikeLike